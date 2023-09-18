Niagara SPCA and former LCHS at odds over adoption event featuring American dogs and cats

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society wants to clear up any confusion that it is involved in an adoption event, which will see dogs and cats from the U.S., adopted out in Niagara, ON.

The organization issued a media release today saying it is not involved in an upcoming adoption event being hosted by the Humane Society of Greater Niagara, which is formerly known as the Lincoln County Humane Society.

"We have received calls regarding this event and asking why when Niagara Shelters are full and shelters in Ontario are at crisis, we would be hosting an adoption event in Niagara with dogs and cats from the USA bringing up to 60-90 dogs and numerous cats."

The Niagara SPCA says they want to make it clear that the two organizations are independent charities and are in no way connected with each other, and they don't agree with taking on more animals from outside the country when shelters are full at home.

“I cannot understand nor condone, with the current situation in Niagara and the other shelters in the province, why the Lincoln County Humane Society [Humane Society of Greater Niagara] is hosting this event. The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society has committed to looking after Niagara Region animals first and foremost. While I sympathize with these out-of-country rescues, every adoption that takes place will be one less dog or cat adopted from a Niagara Region shelter. Events like these at a time of crisis in our Province can have dire consequences for the animals of Niagara” states John Greer Executive Director Niagara SPCA and Humane Society.

Greer goes onto to say they have been in discussion with many rescue groups in the Niagara Region who are beyond capacity and cannot understand the reasoning behind the event.

Meantime, the Humane Society of Greater Niagara has responded by saying it is unfortunate the Niagara SPCA has 'come out' against the event.

Executive Director Kevin Strooband, says local animals will also be at the event, and the issue is with the charity, BARK, as both the Niagara SPCA and the Fort Erie SPCA have refused to work with the American-based pet rescue in the past.

"BARK, who operates independently, is working with us to find loving homes in Niagara. Sadly, across the US, dogs face death every day. We are working to save lives. Our shelter adoption dogs will also be at the event, to find their forever homes."



Strooband says they will continue to rise above the noise and rhetoric and do what is right for animals.

"While numbers are high, they are not too high to save these dogs. We will continue to provide love and care for the animals in our shelter, while they find their forever homes; we will continue to adopt out dogs and work with adoption partners, in an effort to save more lives."



The event in question is being held at the Humane Society of Greater Niagara's Thorold location on Highway 20 from September 19th to the 27th.