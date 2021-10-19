Niagara SPCA and Humane Society launches FUNDrive collecting items usually found in thrift stores
The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society is asking you to clean out your closets and cupboards to help them with a fundraiser hoping to raise $3500.
It will be collecting used clothing, household textiles, and small household goods as part of the “FUNDrive” fundraiser.
The fundraiser will run from now until January 12th and the SPCA will be accepting all the types of items you would typically find in thrift stores.
The shelter will even pick the items up for you.
If you have clean and sellable items cluttering up that closet at home, email the shelter’s “FUNDrive” coordinator Tammy at tammyg@niagaraspca.com or find the Niagara SPCA & Humane Society on social media for more information.
