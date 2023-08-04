Niagara SPCA and Humane Society look for help following expensive surgeries

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society is looking for help to pay for surgery two dogs required.

Joey and Fiona had expensive surgeries completed yesterday and the group is looking to raise close to $10,000 to cover the cost.

Joey is a five month old border collie mix that had an issue with his femur where it connects to his pelvis.

Fiona, a 4 year old lab mix, had a ruptured a cruciate ligament.

Dr. Jim Turpel at Upper Canada Hospital in Niagara-on-the-Lake performed the surgeries and gave a discount on his services but the shelter still needs to come up with more cash.

They have a website set up to accept donations and donors can contribute to one or both of the dogs surgical fees.

https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/91614

Both Joey and Fiona are now recovering from their procedures.

Click HERE to listen to Tammy Gaboury discuss the two pups on Niagara in the Morning.