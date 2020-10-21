Niagara SPCA and Humane Society preparing for Remembrance Day pin fundraiser
The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society has launched its annual Remembrance Day fundraiser.
The organization sells pins to commemorate the wartime contributions of animals with the funds going to support veterans and provide animal care.
This year the Niagara SPCA will be donating $2.50 from every pin sold to the Royal Canadian Legion.
Pins featuring dogs, horses, and pigeons can be purchased online through the Niagara SPCA's website by the end of this week.
They are meant to be worn alongside a poppy.
