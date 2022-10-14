Niagara SPCA and Humane Society releases pins for Remembrance Day

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society have released a series of pins ahead of remembrance day.

The commemorative “Animals in War” pins highlight a number of animals that served as companions during wartime.

Money raised will help provide care for animals in need at the Niagara SPCA and Humane Society, and $1 from each pin will be donated to Royal Canadian Legion branches across Ontario.

The first Animals in War pin was launched in 2017 and the collection includes a horse, a dog, a limited-edition pin in honour of the women who have served in Canada’s military, a pigeon, and

a cat.

The animal on the pin symbolizes the wartime contributions of all animals.

To order a pin you can visit their website https://niagaraspcashop.givecloud.co/animal-in-war

