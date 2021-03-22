Niagara SPCA and Humane Society removes more than 26 dogs from Niagara Falls property

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society continues trying to safely capture dogs at a Niagara Falls property after removing more than two dozen animals from the home.

Animal service officers went to the Montrose Road home last Thursday after social media posts raised concerns with the welfare of the animals on the property.

Animal Care Manager Tammy Gaboury says at least 26 dogs were caught over the next few days. Some dogs were in kennels and others were contained by animal service officers using humane traps. Officers are still trying to catch other dogs on the property.

"There's many outbuildings on the property and we've been through them all. Some of them are not in the best condition, they are starting to deteriorate. Safety is also a priority for us and our people that are out there. But we're checking everywhere, we continue to do so. We're out there every day monitoring those traps."

The dogs are now in the shelter receiving medical care and enrichment. The dogs will remain at the shelter for a couple of weeks under a medical hold while staff ensure they are healthy.

Gaboury says the homeowner has been cooperating with officials. "From everything that we can find they had not been selling anything. There's no records of postings for puppies for sale because that is usually a huge red flag, but there's nothing. People have to understand there's definitely some mental health that is happening at the residence. We need to take that into account," she explains. "Yes, the situation is not wonderful, it's not great at all, but we have to understand these people are not mentally in the right frame of mind. Physically and mentally caring for these dogs, I think, was not something they were capable of doing. But that doesn't mean that they don't care for the dogs. There has been a lot of emotion shown by them as we were removing [the dogs]. We have to remember that humanity aspect of it as well. I know there's a lot of judgement and there's unfortunately people who are threatening their welfare, but we ask that the community just rally around us and the dogs and let's focus on getting the remaining dogs out of there."

The SPCA no longer handles charges after the province changed the SPCA's role to focus on animal welfare instead of law enforcement.

The dogs are not currently available for adoption or fostering while staff continue to monitor their health, but donations are appreciated to help with the animals' continuing care. Kong toys and treats are sorely needed to help with the enrichment process and towels and blankets are needed to keep the dogs comfortable.

"There are a few that are a little bit - more rehabilitation is needed. They are very undersocialized. Yes, they are beautiful dogs, but they don't know how to be a dog." Gaboury explains. "They are fearful of humans right now. They don't know what a leash is. They will fight that because they don't know what it is. And there are a few that are so scared that their reaction is, 'I want to bite you and get away from you.'"

She says some of the dogs will make wonderful pets eventually, but it will take time and patience.

