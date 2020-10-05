Niagara SPCA and Humane Society to accept 80 dogs and cats from northern Ontario

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society will be accepting 80 animals as the weather starts to turn colder.

Around 40 dogs and 40 kittens from remote northern communities will be transferred into their care through a collaboration with Save A Dog Network.

The animals will be housed at the shelter for two weeks while they undergo a medical examination.

After that, they will be available for adoption.

To help bring the animals to the area, the Niagara SPCA has launched a fundraising initiative with a goal of $15,000.

Donations can be made through canadahelps.org