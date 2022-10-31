Niagara SPCA and Humane Society waiving adoption fees for military members

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society is waiving pet adoption fees for military members.

In honour of Remembrance day, fees will be waived from November 7th to the 12th, for all active and retired Canadian Forces personnel.

The adoption application process will remain the same.

Valid military ID, veteran’s service card, and certificate of service will be accepted as proof of service for adoption applicants.

Each military adoption will include an “Animals in War” lapel pin.

Executive Director John Greer says that “this is one of the ways we’re expressing our gratitude to those who have served and continue to serve in the protection of Canada and the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Click here to see animals up for adoption.