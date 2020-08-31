Niagara SPCA bringing more northern rescue dogs home

A team from the Niagara SPCA is heading home with 50 dogs looking for their forever homes.

The group is returning from a trip toThunder Bay where they went to pick up the canines who were rescued from remote communities.

The last time they made the trek was in March where they brought back 105 dogs and 95 cats, all of whom were adopted.

So far the agency has raised over $3,500 of a $15,000 fundraising goal to pay for the rescue.

To help fill the gas tank, you can make a donation online at: https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/51297

