Niagara SPCA holding adoption event September 24th

The Niagara SPCA & Humane Society are holding a big adoption event.

They are inviting people out to the Niagara Falls shelter at 6025 Chippawa Parkway on September 24th from 11am to 3pm to check out their adoptable animals.

The Fort Erie SPCA will also be joining the event with some adoptable pets from their shelter.

The event will also have Niagara Falls Fire Services on hand with a fire truck and giving out emergency window stickers.

The static cling stickers allow pet owners to indicate how many animals are in the house in case of emergency and will be free and available while supplies last.