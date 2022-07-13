Niagara SPCA hosts Catapalooza

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society are looking to house a number of cats.

The group says they find themselves with an abundance of homeless cats and have launched Catapalooza.

For the campaign the SPCA has lowered its adoption fee from $235 to $100 from July 14th to July 31st.

They will also be hosting a "kitten shower" at the Seaway Mall in Welland on July 20th from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. in the centre court area.

Adoption fees still include age appropriate vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, deworming and microchipping.