Niagara SPCA hosts Catapalooza
The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society are looking to house a number of cats.
The group says they find themselves with an abundance of homeless cats and have launched Catapalooza.
For the campaign the SPCA has lowered its adoption fee from $235 to $100 from July 14th to July 31st.
They will also be hosting a "kitten shower" at the Seaway Mall in Welland on July 20th from 2p.m. to 6 p.m. in the centre court area.
Adoption fees still include age appropriate vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery, deworming and microchipping.
-
NITM with Tim DenisNITM with Tim Denis GUESTS Diana Huson - Pelham Regional Councillor Jeff Chesebrough - CEO Innovate Niagara
-
VIEW FROM THE DRIVE THRUVIEW FROM THE DRIVE THRU
-
Rod Mawhood on NHL Free AgencyRod Mawhood on NHL Free Agency