Niagara SPCA & Humane Society looking for homes for Manitoba dogs

The Niagara SPCA & Humane Society is looking for homes for several dogs from northern Manitoba.

The dogs arrived in Niagara through the Save-A-Dog Network.

Typically, the dogs would have been picked up from remote areas by car, but because of the pandemic the dogs were flown in to the Hamilton Airport instead.

Adoption applications are being taken at the Niagara SPCA's Welland and Niagara Falls shelters, which are open by appointment only.

The cost is $650 including spaying/neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, and a free health insurance trial.