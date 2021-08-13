Niagara SPCA & Humane Society partners with libraries for pet education series
Off the heels of a successful learning series, the Niagara SPCA & Humane Society is planning to help kids learn more about their pets.
The SPCA is just wrapping up a four-part Zoom series partnership with the Welland Public Library where children learned about pet nutrition and dog safety and bite prevention.
The kids also had some fun making a homemade pet toy and then got to do a little virtual show and tell with their furry companions.
Participants also virtually met some shelter dogs and cats up for adoption.
The West Lincoln Public Library will be hosting a similar program starting in October.
