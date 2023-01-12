Niagara SPCA offering help to evacuated St. Catharines residents with pets

St. Catharines residents who have been evacuated following an explosion at a hazardous waste facility in the city’s north end are being temporarily sheltered at the Kiwanis Aquatics Centre.

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society has deployed its mobile adoption vehicle to assist in housing displaced residents' pets.

The adoption vehicle, referred to by SPCA staff as “The RV”, has multiple built-in cages, electricity and running water connections. SPCA transport resource vehicles were most recently deployed to Red Cross-operated warming shelters in Fort Erie and Port Colborne in response to the late December blizzard.

SPCA Executive Director John Greer says "the Niagara SPCA is proud to help out the Niagara Region, once again, when animals and pet owners are in need."