Niagara SPCA rehabilitating dogs after their owner died

The Niagara SPCA is asking for donations as they try to rehabilitate a couple dogs that came into their care.

The two small dogs came to the SPCA after their owner died.

The fur on the dogs was matted so severely that they had to be sedated to cut it off with a scalpel.

The smaller of the two dogs was missing its front left paw and the right paw was connected by only soft tissue.

The dogs are recovering and are under the care of the SPCA.