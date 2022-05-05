Niagara SPCA teams up with American animal shelter

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society has announced a new partnership with the Halifax Humane

Society in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The partnership kicked off with the welcoming of several homeless canines who’ve made their way up from the American shelter.

Niagara SPCA Executive Director John Greer says “the partnership came about when Halifax Humane

Society reached out due to overcapacity in their shelter."

Greer say the local shelter was "more than happy to assist."

The Niagara SPCA reached out to the Fort Erie SPCA, who accepted three of the 14 dogs into their care.

The dogs will be available for adoption shortly and will be found on the Niagara SPCA’s Facebook page and

website, www.niagaraspca.com, where donations can also be made to support future rescue effort.