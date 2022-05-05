iHeartRadio
Niagara SPCA teams up with American animal shelter

Dog front seat

The Niagara SPCA and  Humane Society  has announced  a new partnership with the Halifax Humane
Society in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The partnership kicked off with the welcoming of several homeless canines who’ve made their way up from the American shelter.

Niagara SPCA Executive Director John Greer says  “the partnership came about when Halifax Humane
Society reached out due to overcapacity in their shelter."

Greer say the local shelter was "more than happy to assist."

The Niagara SPCA reached out to the Fort Erie SPCA, who accepted three of the 14 dogs into their care.

The dogs will be available for adoption shortly and will be found on the Niagara SPCA’s Facebook page and
website, www.niagaraspca.com, where donations can also be made to support future rescue effort.

