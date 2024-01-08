Niagara speed cameras on the move

Niagara's speed cameras near schools will start taking pictures and issuing fines at four new locations starting this week.

The cameras have been running since September but have now been moved to spots in Fort Erie, Grimsby, Lincoln, and Niagara-on-the-Lake.

The Automated Speed Enforcement Program aims to slow down traffic and make roads in the region safer.

They are all places in Community Safety Zones near schools.

The locations are:

Fort Erie - Central Avenue between Gilmore Road and Bertie Street (Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School)

Grimsby - Main Street between Nelles Road S and Bartlett Avenue (Park Elementary School)

Lincoln - Victoria Avenue between Frederick Avenue and King Street (Twenty Valley Public School)

Niagara-on-the-Lake - Niagara Stone Road between Concession 6 Road and Four Mile Creek Road (Crossroads Public Elementary School)

The four areas will be actively monitoring speeds and issuing tickets until March, after which time the cameras will be rotated to four new areas within the Community Safety Zones.

For more information on the program visit: https://www.niagararegion.ca/living/roads/vision-zero/automated-speed-enforcement.aspx