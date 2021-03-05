Niagara stays in red as Toronto and Peel enter grey level of framework

Niagara is staying in the red/control level of the government's reopening framework, as Toronto moves out of the Stay-at-Home order.

The Ontario Government is transitioning Toronto, Peel and North Bay Parry Sound District public health regions out of the shutdown, and into colour coded framework.

In addition, seven other public health regions are being moved to new levels in the framework, but Niagara will stay in red.

North Bay Parry Sound District will be returning to the Framework at the Red-Control level.

Toronto Public Health and Peel Public Health will return to the Framework at the Grey-Lockdown level.

All changes will be effective Monday, March 8, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.