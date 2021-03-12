Niagara stays in red, but three other communities are moving in Ontario's colour-coded system

Niagara is remaining in the red zone of the Ontario government's reopening framework.

The province announcing this afternoon that three other areas would be adjusted, and some capacity limits have been changed for some events in grey-lockdown level.

Lambton Public Health is moving into Grey-Lockdown, while Northwestern Health Unit moves to Red-Control, and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit moves to Yellow.

In addition, effective today, the government activated an emergency brake" in the Public Health Sudbury and Districts region, moving it to the Grey-Lockdown level.

The province is also adjusting capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies held in regions currently in the Grey-Lockdown level of the Framework. Effective Monday, March 15, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies will be permitted to allow for up to 15 per cent total occupancy indoors, or up to 50 people outdoors.