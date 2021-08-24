Niagara still dealing with heat as we flirt with breaking records from 1947 and 1948

A heat warning continues for Niagara as the region experiences heat we haven't experienced in 50 years.

It reached 32.4°C in St. Catharines yesterday, beating a previous record of 31.1°C on August 23rd, 1974.

For today, the high is so far is 32.3°C, but will be higher by a couple of tenths of a degree once the day is over.

The previous high for August 24th was 31.1°C in 1972.

But that's not the full story.

Weather records kept by Environment Canada are broken up. Officials based today’s information on data that covers 1971-2000.

If you go back to information from 1882 to 1995 there were warmer days on August 23rd and 24th.

On the 23rd a temperature of 32.8 was registered in 1948. On the 24th, a high of 33.9°C occurred in St. Catharines in 1947.