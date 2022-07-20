Niagara still under heat warning, 10 beaches posted as unsafe to swim

A heat warning continues for Niagara.

Environment Canada warning residents once again to take it easy outside today, and to watch out for any heat-related illness.

It won't be as hot as yesterday but close -- it will feel like 42 degrees later today.

The low overnight is 21, so staying warm overnight again.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow.

If you are heading to the beach to cool off, 10 area beaches are listed as unsafe to swim.

In Fort Erie, Bay Beach and Waverly Beach are posted.

In Grimsby, Casablanca Beach, Fifty Point Conservation Beach, and Nelles Beach are listed as unsafe.

In Niagara-on-the-Lake Queen's Royal Beach is posted.

In Port Colborne, Sherkston Elco, Sherkston Quarry Beach and Sherkston Wyldewood Beach are all posted.

In Wainfleet, Reebs Bay is also on the list.

Testing at the beaches takes place daily and is updated frequently. Click here for the latest.