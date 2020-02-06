Niagara still under special weather statement with 5-15 cm of snow expected by Fri a.m.
A special weather statement continues for Niagara as we head into this evening.
Environment Canada is warning that patchy freezing drizzle will continue this afternoon/evening and then snow will become heavy at times tonight.
Depending on where you live, you can expect 5-15 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.
Heavier accumulations are expected as you head further south.
Snow will taper off to light snow by Friday morning, but not before dumping another 2-4 centimetres by Friday afternoon.
The afternoon and Friday morning commutes may be affected.
