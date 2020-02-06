iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara still under special weather statement with 5-15 cm of snow expected by Fri a.m.

snow nf

A special weather statement continues for Niagara as we head into this evening.

Environment Canada is warning that patchy freezing drizzle will continue this afternoon/evening and then snow will become heavy at times tonight.

Depending on where you live, you can expect 5-15 centimetres of snow by Friday morning.

Heavier accumulations are expected as you head further south.

Snow will taper off to light snow by Friday morning, but not before dumping another 2-4 centimetres by Friday afternoon.

The afternoon and Friday morning commutes may be affected.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM FEB 7TH

    Port Colborne mayor Bill Steele on the Kruze Ovenden story

    Regional Chair Jim Bradley - Bowl For Kids Sake

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM FEB 7TH

    Happy John Williams Day!

    Seniority vs. pick of the list

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    2PM FEB 7TH

     Intro – Brian Lilley,

    Sentencing is March 12th, but does Chair Girl deserve any jail time?

    Oscars this weekend. What’s on your screen?