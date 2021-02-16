Niagara still under winter storm warning, but the worst may be behind us

Niagara is still under a winter storm warning, but the worst may be behind us.

Environment Canada issued the warning as snow and strong winds will continue in the region into this afternoon.

Weather Network meteorologist Doug Gillham says it's more of a steady snow, particularly east of St. Catharines.

"We're really just dealing with some lingering flurries through the day, a gusty wind. So still some blowing and drifting snow. You may clear your driveway and find some of it blows back in. But generally just another dusting to 2 cm."

The blowing snow could reduce visibility on some local roadways through the day.

Niagara could also get more snow later this week.

"Next system comes in later Thursday, Thursday night into Friday morning. Not quite as much snow, but fingers crossed another snow day?" Gillham says. "About 10 cm from the next system."