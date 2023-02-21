Niagara still under winter storm warning with 10 cm of freezing rain and ice pellets possible

A winter storm watch continues for Niagara with an ice storm headed our way.

Environment Canada is expecting a prolonged period of freezing rain to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

10 cm of ice pellets and freezing rain are possible.

Snow is in the forecast for Thursday as well.

"A Colorado low will bring the potential for a prolonged freezing rain event across portions of southwestern Ontario. Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets before changing to freezing rain late Wednesday. There remains some uncertainty for the exact location and timing of the freezing rain axis, as well as the amount of ice accretion that may occur."

Freezing rain warnings are expected to be issued as the event draws nearer.