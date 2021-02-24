Niagara stores taking part in big Lowe's Canada hiring blitz

Lowe's Canada is in the midst of a big hiring campaign.

According to the Lowe's website, they are looking to hire 7,000 workers this spring nationwide.

More than 3,000 of those jobs will be in Ontario.

Due to the pandemic, virtual interviews will be held on February 24th and 25th as part of a national campaign.

Ontario hiring events are also scheduled for March 5th and 6th.

Live video interviews can be scheduled through lowescanadahiring.ca or interested applicants can also submit a pre-recorded video interview.

In-person interviews can be scheduled during the Ontario hiring events by going to local Lowes or Rona stores between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Stores in Niagara Falls, Welland, St. Catharines, and Grimsby are taking part.