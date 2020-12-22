Niagara students prepare for at-home learning to start the new year

Niagara students will be returning to at-home learning to start off the new year.

Yesterday the ministry of education announced elementary students would be learning virtually until at least January 11th while high school students will remain physically out of class until at least January 25th.

DSBN Director of Education Warren Hoshizaki explains the ministry made the decision to keep older students out of school longer.

"That's their call, we don't really make that. I think they were talking a little bit about the vulnerability of older students hanging out together. So that's more from their perspective than from ours."

Hoshizaki says culminating activities for high school students, which are taking the place of exams this year, will still happen online.

He says he is only a little worried that families may see the change as an 'extended vacation.' "I have a lot of faith in our families and our teachers and we're going to make connections with them. In fact, one of the things that we did is we connected with all the families that moved on to home-school learning in the fall and we have most of them coming back to connect with us through virtual learning or in-school learning."

