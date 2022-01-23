Niagara students will have to isolate for 5-days and have neg. test if classmate tests positive

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health is back in the spotlight after issuing stronger COVID-19 restrictions for schools.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji now says unvaccinated students will have to isolate for five days if a classmate tests positive for COVID-19, and they can return to school after the five days, and a negative rapid test result.

Earlier this month, Dr. Hirji had proposed a seven day isolation period, instead of the province's mandate of five days.

"This has evolved a little bit. We will require a five days isolation period and a negative test result."

Children and teachers who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate.

The other two directives specific to Niagara will be that school will require a medical exemption to mask rules and it will also monitor carbon dioxide levels in all classrooms and install HEPA filters in rooms that read over a certain level.

Ontario's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore had sent a letter to Dr. Hirji saying the strong rules would have negative impacts on the well-being of children and their families.

