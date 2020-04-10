Niagara surpasses 200 cases of COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health says Niagara has had 201 cases of COVID-19

120 of those cases are active, with Niagara Health's most recent report showing 30 of those are currently in hospital.

In today's breakdown from Niagara Region Public Health, they say 10.4% of COVID-19 cases are in healthcare workers, and 24.9% of cases are in residents of long-term care homes.

They've updated their page to say they will be updating the number of deaths weekly, rather than daily.

They've reported 10 potentially COVID-19 related deaths so far.

Niagara Region Public Health reports data on Niagara residents, no matter where they were tested.

Niagara Health reports data on anyone who was tested at one of their facilities, regardless of where they are from.

