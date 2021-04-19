Niagara surpasses 25 percent vaccination milestone
The Niagara Region has reached another COVID-19 vaccination milestone.
Niagara Region Public Health is reporting 25 percent of the local population has now received at least one vaccine dose.
Niagara Health has doled out 71,242 doses, Public Health adds another 43,241 to the total, and pharmacies and primary care settings contribute 11,820.
The news comes as a Health Ministry spokesperson has confirmed the age eligibility for the AstraZeneca vaccine will be expanded to people 40 years old and older tomorrow.
Niagara Region Public Health reported passing the 20 percent vaccination mark on April 11th.
