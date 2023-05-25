Niagara tap water named best tasting in Ontario

For the second year in a row Niagara's tap water has been named the best in the province.

As part of the Ontario Water Works Association's Annual General Meeting Niagara entered the Taste Test Competition for tap water.

The competition allows delegates to sample water from across the province and cast their vote.

Niagara's sample taken from the Rosehill Water Treatment Plant in Fort Erie helped the region capture the top spot for the second consecutive year.

Joe Tonellato, Director, Water-Wastewater Services says "Congratulations to the Water and Wastewater team at Niagara Region, and those at the Rosehill Water Treatment Plant for being selected as Best Tasting Tap Water. It validates the tremendous work being done by our staff at Niagara Region."

The Region will now be compete at the American Water Works Association Best of the Best Test in Toronto in June.

