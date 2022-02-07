Niagara to decide next steps after Grimsby votes down region-wide traffic safety program

Niagara Regional Council will have to decide its next step after Grimsby put a screeching stop to a traffic safety program.

8 out of 12 Niagara municipalities have signed onto a program targeting speeding drivers, called Vision Zero.

Grimsby Regional Councillor Wayne Fertich tells CKTB he is disappointed his town council voted against Niagara's Vision Zero program.

"I am very disappointed in Grimsby. We are there to protect the citizens. This program is fantastic for that. It reduces people's speed drastically."

Vision Zero is a regionally run traffic safety program, which was looking to install four speed cameras in school zones across the region, and 10 red-light cameras.

It needed to be approved by all 12 municipalities.