Niagara to go to colour-coded system in four days, but businesses still left in dark on restrictions

If you are frustrated that we don't know which level of Ontario's framework Niagara is reopening to on Tuesday, you are not alone.

Businesses ranging from hair salons, to restaurants are wondering what restrictions they will be placed under on Feb. 16th when Niagara and most of the province moves out of lockdown and into the colour-coded system.

Government officials telling CKTB today that we will find out before the 16th.

Before the Boxing Day lockdown/stay-at-home order was issued, Niagara was in the 'Red' zone.

The government has updated its restrictions in the 'Grey-Lockdown' level to allow inperson shopping for all businesses with limits of 50% capacity for stores selling essentials, and 25% for all other retail stores.

CKTB will continue to follow this story. You can click here to see the government's framework.

Niagara reported 21 new cases of COVID today. Four new deaths were also announced.

While the government outlines the terms that have to be met for each colour-coded level, officials can put stricter rules in place if other trends are emerging such as variant strains.

Niagara has not had any confirmed cases of the variant strains of COVID-19.