Niagara to mark International Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday

Niagara will mark International Transgender Day of Visibility on Friday.

A flag raising will take place Friday at 4 p.m. at St. Catharines City Hall.

At 4:30 p.m. a march will be held to Silver Spire Church where an event will take place from 5-7 p.m.

The event at Silver Spire will feature speakers, community partner information booths, snacks, and refreshments.

Celeste Turner from the Niagara Falls Community Health Centre says everyone is welcome to attend.