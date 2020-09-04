Niagara to mark Suicide Prevention Day

People will be marking Suicide Prevention Day on September 10th by taking part in a physically distant walk.

Every year the Niagara Distress Centre puts on the walk to raise awareness for the issue, but this year they are hosting a virtual event and encouraging people to walk in their own neighbourhoods.

The virtual portion of the event will include special guest speakers and a candle lighting.

Executive Director Stacey Terry says they have experienced an increase in calls since the pandemic started.

"It seems like the numbers continue to go up in terms of - just the longer the pandemic goes on and the different anxieties that present because of it, we seem to see a greater call volume for sure."

Terry says we need to provide hope that there is help available and encourage people to talk about suicide to break the stigma.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. on September 10th.

The Niagara Distress Centre offers a 24/7 Distress Line. For immediate help in the Niagara Region please call our 24 hour crisis line:

St. Catharines, Niagara Falls And Area – 905-688-3711

Port Colborne, Wainfleet and Area – 905-734-1212

Fort Erie and Area – 905-382-0689

Grimsby, West Lincoln – 905-563-6674

Pathstone Mental Health crisis workers are available 24/7 by calling 1-800-263-4944.

The Niagara Suicide Prevention Coalition asks adult residents to call 911 if someone is in immediate need, or call a Crisis Outreach and Support Team (COAST) 1-866-550-5205