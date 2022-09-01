Niagara to take over two historic train stations to jumpstart GO and Regional Transit plans

Niagara is taking ownership of two historic train stations to jumpstart GO Train and Regional Transit plans.

The Region has acquired the stations in Niagara Falls on Bridge Street and in St. Catharines on Great Western Street after a deal was worked out with VIA Rail.

Back in 2016, the Region committed $40 million to the train station strategy.

Some of the changes and upgrades to the Niagara Falls Station will be new bus loops with nine bays, moving the existing transit plaza on Erie Avenue to be adjacent to the station, modernized washrooms and customer waiting area, and a new Victoria Avenue roundabout that connects Victoria Avenue, Thorold Stone Road (extension) and Bridge Street.

"This project will completely change the way people travel to and from Niagara Falls and spur major upgrades in our downtown core. The scope spans from underground updates to prioritizing safe traffic flow and modernizing the VIA/GO Rail Station into a warm, welcoming hub for travelers. We can’t wait to see it all come together!" ~ Jim Diodati, Mayor, City of Niagara Falls

In St. Catharines, there will be a complete reconstruction of the VIA station site with a new site access road connecting the station to Ridley Road, a new bus loop with six bays, and replacement of the 100-year-old CN overpass (St. Paul Street West Bridge).

"The acquisition of the VIA station is an important milestone that will allow Niagara Region to progress on developing a multi-modal hub that not only supports GO Transit services, but also regional transit and other transit tenants. It will also serve as catalyst for transformational change in the area around the station, as envisioned in the St. Catharines GO Transit Station Secondary Plan." ~ Walter Sendzik, Mayor, City of St. Catharines

Regional officials say work continues on bringing all-day, two-way daily GO Train service to Niagara, and they want to ensure rail and bus connectivity into the stations is seamless, frequent and reliable.

"This is good news for local residents in Niagara who have been looking forward to expanded rail service. The transfer of the St. Catharines and Niagara Falls rail stations to the Region is an important step forward in Niagara's GO Transit development strategy. Today's regional announcement builds on our government's announcement last week of bringing back year-round weekend GO rail service between Union Station and Niagara Falls." ~ Sam Oosterhoff, MPP, Niagara West

"Regular, enhanced GO Train service will provide superior connectivity between Niagara and the rest of the GTHA through public transit allowing people to travel seamlessly along the GO network. The station and infrastructure improvements we are making will create a generational impact on this area, this community, and the way in which transit options are leveraged for decades to come. I look forward to continuing the Region’s collaboration with our partners." ~ Jim Bradley, Regional Chair, Niagara Region

Google Maps: St. Catharines Train Station