Niagara to Toronto run to help homeless

A run from Niagara to Toronto this weekend is all for a good cause.

It is called the The Horseshoe for the Homeless run.

Kitchener native Ryan Douglas is set to run 100km from Vineland to the CN Tower on Saturday morning.

Douglas started running recently but it was then he saw the issue of homelessness up close, "I saw the issue that homelessness presents and with the pandemic obviously the mental side of that was taxing on myself."

After that Douglas decided to do something and tomorrow he hoping to complete the run in about 12 hours.

Along the way he is hoping you might donate, but also get involved by planning your own run, "I am inviting others to hop in with a virtual run of their own. Choosing an uncomfortable run in support of those who struggle on a daily basis."

For more information and to donate you can visit https://raisingtheroof.org/horseshoe-for-the-homeless/

Click HERE to listen to Ryan talking with CKTB's Tim Denis.