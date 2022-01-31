Niagara top doc says hospitals seeing drop in patients, but they are still in precarious situation

84 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Niagara's hospitals, with 26 in the ICU.

While those numbers are from Friday afternoon, it still marks a drop in hospitalizations the region has been experiencing for a number of weeks.

Niagara's acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji says we are seeing numbers come down, which is welcome news, but there's still a high level of patients in hospital.

"We are still at a level that is not really sustainable for our hospitals. Niagara Health has not been able to reopen the Fort Erie Urgent Care Centre. Our hospitals are still in a very precarious situation, thankfully they are getting a little bit of relief, but this needs to keep up for several more weeks before they are back into a good place."

Niagara Health temporarily closed the Urgent Care Centre in Fort Erie to send doctors and nurses to other ERs.

Dr. Hirji is encouraging residents to get their third shot of a COVID vaccine as the Omicron variant continues to spread.

"Right after you get your second shot you have pretty good protection (against Omicron), probably on the order of 60-65%, but that declines over the course of several weeks. The booster shot then really brings your protection right back up. It's highly recommended for that purpose."

He says luckily vaccines have worked very well against people ending up in hospital.

"Hospitalizations have been very well protected despite many having just two doses. It does fall, you have 80% protection with two doses, but with booster doses you go up to 95-97%."

Dr. Hirji is disappointed that the mass immunization clinic running at the Convention Centre in Niagara Falls is only operating at 20% capacity.

"Those who have appointments booked later this week or next week should just come in today."

