Niagara top doc. taking a wait-and-see approach for possible dining restrictions

Niagara's Acting Medical Officer of Health is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to possible dining restrictions.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji is waiting for the province to announce which level of the provincial framework the region is put in, before making any dining restriction decisions.

"We are waiting to learn in which level we will emerge in the provincial framework, as well as to see the updated requirements of each level. At that point we will assess if additional measures are necessary for any premises."

Niagara moves back to the Ontario's colour-coded framework on Tuesday Feb.16th.

If the region is placed in 'Red' only 10 people can dine indoors, compared to 50 if the region is placed in 'Orange' zone.

Last November, Dr. Hirji used a class order under Section 22 of the Health Protection and Promotion Act to make changes at the region's bars, restaurants, wineries and breweries.



The rule stated that people could only dine out with members of their own household, a caregiver, or an essential social contact for people who live alone.

The move was applauded by some, but highly criticized by some business owners, who started a petition for Hirji to resign.

Ontario is expected to announce with level Niagara will be placed in at the end of this week.

Niagara reported 26 new cases today, 13 yesterday, and 28 on Monday.