Niagara Transit Commission hires first GM

The Niagara Transit Commission has made its first big hire.

The Commission has approved the hiring of the organization’s first General Manager.

Carla Stout, who has 20-years of experience working in the transit industry, will take over the role at the end of August.

Stout has has most recently been the General Manager of Niagara Falls Transit, and was also the former Manager of Transit Services and Administrative Supervisor for Fort Erie.

The Niagara Transit Commission will assume operational responsibility for transit services on Jan. 1, 2023 and will be responsible for Niagara's specialized, conventional and on-demand transit service.

Niagara Region and local transit staff are continuing to operate the existing local and Regional transit systems and are collaborating on the plan for the transition of services through to the end of this year.

"I am honoured to accept the appointment as the first General Manager of the Niagara Transit Commission. I look forward to working with the Board, transition staff and the exceptional transit teams across our region. As we move into this transformative time, making one transit in Niagara, my focus will continue to be on providing excellent service for our riders." ~ Carla Stout, General Manager, Niagara Transit Commission