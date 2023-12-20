Niagara Transit Commission strikes 5-year deal with union representing 375 workers

The Niagara Transit Commission has reached a historic five-year agreement with the union representing transit workers.

A five-year collective bargaining agreement has been reached with Amalgamated Transit Union Local 8-46 that will run until Dec. 31, 2027.

The union, which represents 376 transit employees, marks a significant milestone as it consolidates three pre-existing collective bargaining agreements of former transit providers in Niagara.

The agreement will see pay increases of three per cent per year retroactive to Jan. 1, 2023.

“Challenge and change has been the theme of the first year for the Niagara Region Transit (NRT). The Commission Board, our management staff, the Union Executive and our workers came together to create this new collective agreement, all while continuing to deliver excellent service throughout the first 12 months of building a brand-new organization. It’s been a bit like building an airplane while you’re flying it at 30,000 feet. You can only achieve results like this if everyone is dedicated to the vision of what your service can become together.” Carla Stout, General Manager, Niagara Transit Commission