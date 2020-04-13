Niagara travel writer encourages you to take a virtual vacation

If you are having the 'lack-of-travel-blues' as the COVID pandemic continues, a Niagara Travel writer has some advice for you.

Liz Fleming says she understands people are upset that trips have been cancelled, but she has something for you and the kids to look forward to - Virtual Vacations.

Fleming says we may not be able to travel right now, but that doesn't mean we can't take great virtual experiences.

Here's a list of links to travel from the safety of your own home:

A volcanic trip into history

If you've always wanted to explore the ancient ruins at Pompeii, there's no need to pay for airfare. Just paste this link into your browser and discover it all!

https://www.heritagedaily.com/2020/04/discoveries-at-pompeii-revealed-in-virtual-tour/127403?fbclid=IwAR2pkXRcLZt26vLN7FFFqkbut4AD-Pek4vR8jvE84EWxwY_oDi3EMVfmWls

A few U.S. destinations to explore

Start with a trip to the desert - Scottsdale, Arizona

Experience Taliesin West, the late Frank Lloyd Wright's winter home and desert studio, recently named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. See the acclaimed architect's Sonoran Desert space, including the Garden Room, the Prow and even see intricate elements like light fixtures and furniture designed by Wright himself.

See Scottsdale's Museum of the West. View Western and Native American Art currently on display and read a retrospective on Arizona painter and sculptor, John Coleman.

The Musical Instrument Museum is ready to entertain you with with new #VirtualVisits. In the first installment, learn the rich history and culture of traditional Irish music through new displays and stories told by curator Rich Walter.

How about a trip to the Phoenix Zoo? Embark on a digital safari with Phoenix Zoo to browse entertaining videos and stunning photos of wild animals.

Then dive into the ocean at Your Oceanic Adventure…From Home," via OdySea Aquarium's virtual classrooms. Be sure to check out their three, live animal webcams.

Give yourself a healthy break with a virtual visit to CIVANA Wellness Resort & Spa for a dose (or two) of peace and tranquility during this time.

The CIVANA Life blog offers virtual movement classes, healthy and allergen-friendly recipes, tips for mindful eating and better sleep. You can even try out a calorie-burning workout routine from Mountain Shadows fitness instructor Cody Weiss.

Dive Into Denver

You can get a great taste of Colorado with Virtually Denver where you'll find an array of online film and literature options with a local flavor. There's a family friendly section featuring children's activities and learning tools, among other options.

Virtual Museum Experiences



Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art's 360-degree tour, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum's "Behind the Wings" video series, Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art's Process and Print , Colorado's Most Significant Artifacts from History Colorado Center, Denver Botanic Gardens' Navigator, Friday Virtual Tours at Colorado Railroad Museum

Arts & Culture

'Love This City' murals, #letsmca - MCA's (Museum Contemporary Art Denver's) daily inspiration on Instagram, Denver Art Museum's online collection, Clyfford Still Museum's online collection, Colorado Photographic Arts Center's Permanent Collection, Denver Arts & Venues' virtual public art collection, RedLine Contemporary Art Center's video gallery shows, Spectra Art Space's virtual experiences, Latino Cultural Arts Center's online collection, Prints from Shark's Ink, Georgia Amar's virtual gallery, Foothills (Art Center) At Home (painting lessons and more), 'Beyond Monet,' Denver Art Museum's audio series regarding the recent exhibition, Denver Street Art, Live Artist Talk With Detour (every day at 5 p.m.), Y/OUR Denver: Doors Open Denver 2019 Photo Competition - Online Exhibition, Online French Classes from Alliance Française de Denver, Socially Distant Culture Club, Virtual Painting Class with Gabriel Welch, We Are Denver's 24/7 LiveStream

Performing Arts

Colorado Opera's "Behind the Curtain" blog post series , Denver Brass at Home (YouTube channel), Kantorei (Denver's premier choral ensemble) performs 'Fire and Ice', Colorado Symphony plays "Ode to Joy" from various locations, Colorado Symphony members play "Don't Stand So Close to Me", "White Mirror" live stream premiere by Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet

Music



Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival (Fridays), Levitt in Your Living Room (free streaming concerts from Levitt Pavilion every weekday evening in April, Videos of Red Rocks Amphitheatre's popular concerts, Online Music Lessons from Rocky Ridge Music Center, Central City Opera's YouTube channel

Shout Out To Chicago



If you love museums, Chicago has enough to keep you busy for days!

Check out this list!

Adler Planetarium, The Art Institute of Chicago, DuSable Museum of African American History, Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago History Museum, National Museum of Mexican Art, Oriental Institute Museum, and IIT Institute of Design.

Keep the kids busy with the Adler Planetarium's Let's Do Science video series then take them to the Field Museum where a friendly titanosaur what life was like during the Cretaceous Period, how he came to be at the museum, and even his favourite colour or what he likes to eat. Maybe a day at the zoo would be fun - try the Brookfield Zoo, a 216-acre oasis that is home to over 2,000 animals, or the Lincoln Park Zoo or the Shedd Aquarium, home to 32,600 species of sea life.

Love to cook? Learn new cooking tips and techniques in The Chopping Block's online video library. Chef Shelley Young's comprehensive, easy-to-follow videos feature recipes, ingredients and techniques designed to answer all of your cooking questions. Visit The Langham Chicago's where Pastry Chef Danielle Marelli shares a home-friendly recipe - Lucky Charm Bars to add a sweet treat to anyone's day. Travelle at The Langham is also sharing home-friendly recipes including: a cocktail recipe perfect for springtime, a delicious pasta recipe and three delightful desserts.

Award-winning Chef Bill Kim of Urbanbelly and The Table at Crate prepares at home recipes that are uniquely his own bringing together, his wide-ranging passions of Asian and American fine-dining techniques and neighbourhood comforts including Korican fried rice, miso soup, and his classic pasta recipe.

Visit The Revel Group on Instagram @therevelgroup for home-friendly recipes from Executive Chef Tony Quartaro on Fridays.

Virginia Is For Lovers

Virginia has a wealth of places to visit online:

Start with world famous Mount Vernon mountvernon.org/virtualtour and Mont Pelier digitaldoorway.montpelier.org then take a trip back into history with a visit to Colonial Williamsburg's Explore From Home website . While you're in the mood for historical explorations, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond is offering virtual tours at VirginiaHistory.org/AtHome.

Love strolling through an art museum? The Chrysler Museum of Art located in Norfolk's NEON Arts District features 50 galleries, 30,000 objects and a world-renowned glass collection. Viewers can take a virtual tour through the galleries as well as explore the museum's Digital Collections

Want to feel like royalty? Take a virtual walking tour of historic Fincastle in Botetourt County with over 50 individual "stops," each complete with a picture and background about the location

Naturally Nashville!

Love music? Nashville has you covered with a lineup of free concerts that will keep you busy all day and long into the night. www.visitmusiccity.com/upcomingconcerts

Maybe you'd like to do a virtual tour of Music City at www.visitmusiccity.com/love-music



Let's head south!

Costa Rica believes in Pura Vida - pure life - and you will too, after you experience this reminder of Life's Essentials - Video

Then dive into the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority's (SLTA) new destination video, "It's in Our Nature

Grenada's sunny shores can take the chill off the coldest day, so take a look at #GrenadaDreaming video https://youtu.be/EOxJQA-lHxs

Jamaica will offer live wellness sessions, concerts, live cooking demos and a taste of the island vibe on "Escape to Jamaica" weekly on the @VisitJamaica Instagram channel.

The World's Greatest Museums

We may not be able to fly around the world to visit these famous museums….but you can find them all here. Just paste this into your browser: https://www.parents.com/syndication/museums-with-virtual-tours/?utm_campaign=parents_parentsmagazine&utm_content=internalsyndication_travelandleisure&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_term=FD51F848-6550-11EA-9FBA-CF782FEB5590&utm_medium=social&fbclid=IwAR0V5mHLXfXUPR9pxdoinuHZqDUMYX6oNnclQr-6eyrRzF-aHUMkRLfpiKc

And while you're in a museum kind of mood, be sure to check out one of Canada's best, Winnipeg's Museum of Human Rights: https://humanrights.ca/explore-the-museum-from-home



Something for Everyone

This giant lineup of links will take you to everything from live Andrew Lloyd Weber musicals to NHL Live Game replays, to virtual rollercoaster rides at Canada's Wonderland to the Ripley's Shark Cam to drawing lessons and much, much more. There are learning experiences for adults and classroom supports for kids - paste this link into your browser and you'll be busy for the next two weeks!

https://www.familyfuncanada.com/the-ultimate-list-of-free-online-tours-experiences-and-homeschool-resources/?fbclid=IwAR2SV2fz4MXJbX-o-bQFy5AkTkeLGI2AzJNGi0Z7XDtJeWfCbkAEa9lRQyU