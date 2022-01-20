Niagara treating 104 COVID patients, new COVID clinic opens to try to relieve pressure on ERs

Niagara is treating 104 COVID-19 patients in hospital today.

While 153 patients are testing positive for the virus, 104 are in hospital primarily due to COVID.

One new COVID death was reported in Niagara yesterday, bringing the death toll to 458.

A new clinic has opened at the St. Catharines hospital to triage COVID patients who don't require emergency life-saving treatment, but can't manage their symptoms at home.

Patients must be referred by their doctor, an ER, Telehealth, or by a COVID assessment centre.

Last night, Niagara EMS said they were witnessing lengthy offload delays in hospital, saying paramedics would be responding to life-threatening, time-critical emergencies, however there would be a delay for non-urgent calls.