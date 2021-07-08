iHeartRadio
Niagara under a special weather statement warning of potentially heavy rainfall

Niagara is under a special weather statement as Environment Canada meteorologists expect heavy rain storms to sweep through the region.

Heavy rainfall may bring 30 to 50 mm of rain to some parts of Niagara throughout the day as thunderstorms move through.

Flooding and ponding may be possible in some isolated areas.

