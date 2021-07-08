Niagara under a special weather statement warning of potentially heavy rainfall
Niagara is under a special weather statement as Environment Canada meteorologists expect heavy rain storms to sweep through the region.
Heavy rainfall may bring 30 to 50 mm of rain to some parts of Niagara throughout the day as thunderstorms move through.
Flooding and ponding may be possible in some isolated areas.
ROUNDTABLE Karen Moncur and Erik Tomas
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK July 8The Icelandic 4 day work week experiment. Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, and Google alleging his First Amendments rights have been violated when these companies shut down his social media feeds. At the end of last week, Canada announced it was setting 2035 as the point when all cars and light duty trucks sold here would be electric. A number of people feel that deadline is "delusional." Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
Federal Government Announces $101 Million In Wine Industry FundingNiagara Centre MP Vance Badawey was in Niagara-On-The-Lake yesterday to announce $101 million for the industry over two years starting next year. The announcement comes as winemakers are facing a 50 cents per bottle hit following an Australian World Trade Organization challenge of an excise tax exemption. Tim talks to Sue-Ann Staff with Sue-Ann Staff Estate Winery about this