Niagara under a special weather statement with snow and high winds on the way

A special weather statement continues for Niagara with strong winds and snow on the way.

Environment Canada says we can expect strong winds gusting up to 80 km/h tonight as an Alberta Clipper sweeps through the province.

Winds will diminish throughout the day Monday.

In addition, flurries will develop off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay this evening.

Strong winds along with the falling snow will reduce visibilities at times and make travel difficult.

Flurries will end early Monday morning.

No major accumulation of snow is expected.