iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

UPDATE | Special Weather Statement cancelled in Niagara

rain

It looks like the storm has passed us - for now.

Environment Canada has cancelled a Special Weather Statement warning of isolated thunderstorms with very heavy downpours expected this afternoon.

The statement was called off shortly before 5 p.m. but there is still a 40% chance of showers and a thunderstorm tonight.

Latest Audio