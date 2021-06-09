UPDATE | Special Weather Statement cancelled in Niagara
It looks like the storm has passed us - for now.
Environment Canada has cancelled a Special Weather Statement warning of isolated thunderstorms with very heavy downpours expected this afternoon.
The statement was called off shortly before 5 p.m. but there is still a 40% chance of showers and a thunderstorm tonight.
-
view from the drive thru - Do we miss the commute?view from the drive thru - Do we miss the commute?
-
Personal services NOT allowed to workTim chats with Marilyn and David Venditelli of Industry Hair & Aesthetics on personal services NOT allowed to work in Stage One
-
Delay in second doses at pharmaciesTim talks to Donnie Edwards-Pharmacist, Boggio Pharmacies, on the delay in second doses in pharmacies