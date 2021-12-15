Niagara under another special weather statement with strong winds expected Thursday
If you lost part of your fence in Saturday's wind storm, we have some bad news.
Environment Canada has issued a Special Weather Statement for Niagara warning of more strong winds on the way.
Strong southwesterly winds, with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h, are expected to develop Thursday morning or early afternoon.
Winds will continue through the day before easing Thursday evening.
These high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Local power outages may also occur.
Niagara is still cleaning up following a wind storm on Saturday which left thousands without power, toppled trees, and even closed the Garden City Skyway Bridge.
