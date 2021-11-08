Niagara under fog advisory this morning
Niagara is dealing with some thick fog this morning.
Enviornment Canada has issued a fog advisory as the dense fog is expected to stick around through this morning.
Drivers are reminded to be cautious in areas of thick fog and to ensure vehicle lights are on.
