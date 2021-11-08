iHeartRadio
17°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Niagara under fog advisory this morning

CKTB - NEWS - QEW Mountain fog November 08 2021

Niagara is dealing with some thick fog this morning.

Enviornment Canada has issued a fog advisory as the dense fog is expected to stick around through this morning.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious in areas of thick fog and to ensure vehicle lights are on.

12

Latest Audio