Niagara under fog and winter weather travel advisory

A number of weather watches are in place for Niagara, including a fog advisory.

Environment Canada says near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring in the region.

"Areas of dense fog are expected through this afternoon. Fog may persist into the early evening for some areas, particularly over higher terrain."

Officials say travel could be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

A Special Weather Statement continues warning of lots of rain tonight changing over to snow around midnight.

Finally, a Winter Weather Travel Advisory has been issued with 5 to 10 cm of snow expected tomorrow.

"Rain this evening will transition to snow late this evening or overnight. The transition from rain to snow will occur latest for locations near to the lake shores where snowfall amounts will be toward the low end of the range."