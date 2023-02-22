Niagara under freezing rain warning with system expected to begin this afternoon
The Niagara Region is under a freezing rain warning from Environment Canada.
The system is expected to begin this afternoon with snow that could be heavy at times.
As the evening begins it will turn into freezing rain and last through the overnight before tapering off tomorrow morning.
Officials are concerned that the build up of ice, alongside wind gusts of 50 t0 70 km/h, could cause power outages.
-
-
-
The Drive with Walter Sendzik - Lynn Guerriero President and CEO, Niagara Health
South Niagara hospital begins construction this summer