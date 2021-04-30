Niagara under frost advisory and special weather statement as high winds continue

A frost advisory has now been issued for Niagara.

Environment Canada says we will get frost tonight into early Saturday morning as temperatures fall to near zero degrees.

The frost will come to an end as temperatures warm Saturday morning.

"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."

A special weather statement also continues with strong northwesterly winds continuing for a few more hours.

Gusts of 70 to 80 km/h are expected into this evening before gradually easing.

The strong winds will toss loose objects and may cause some tree branches to break. Isolated power outages are also possible.